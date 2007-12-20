30_Shaw Industries

Here’s environmentalism, Warren Buffett-style. One of the Oracle of Omaha’s companies, the $5 billion Shaw Industries has converted its $150 million carpet-tile business to the cradle-to-cradle model. When the carpet wears out, Shaw reclaims, it deconstructs all of its materials, and regenerates them into new carpet, over and over again. Now, the nation’s largest carpet manufacturer is about to expand the concept to bigger product lines. This summer, it will roll out the industry’s first cradle-to-cradle backing for broadloom, which accounts for 70% of commercial floor coverings. Why? Perpetually recycling carpet is now cheaper than purchasing new raw material.