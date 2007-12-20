28_Swiss Reinsurance

advertisement
By Michael A. Prospero

The 36 countries that agreed to the Kyoto Protocol targets are racing the clock. They have just six years to reduce or offset around 2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases–and those goals are legally binding. Add to that a bureaucratic approval process for Kyoto-related projects, with about 4,000 slated for developing countries, and you have one risk-laden market. Global reinsurer Swiss Re saw a green opportunity and recently began offering insurance for Kyoto projects. So if a wind farm in Brazil produces only 20 carbon credits, and not 100 as anticipated, the investor is protected. The idea’s simple, says Ben Lashkari, a Swiss Re director: “It builds confidence in the market.”

