For the designers at Ikea, wood chips aren’t waste–they’re a minimalist modern kitchen table waiting to be born. Over the past decade, the Swedish furniture mammoth has quietly put together one of the most environmentally and socially responsible supply chains in the world. Its global team of auditors investigates Ikea’s thousands of suppliers and works with them to clean up any shortcomings in areas such as labor practices, emissions, and sustainable sourcing. Ikea’s next problem-solving adventure: the “BoKlok”–low-cost prefab housing, starting at around $50,000.
