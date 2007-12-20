22_GreenFuel Technologies

It may not be as noble as soybeans or corn, but pond scum is poised to supplant both as our next great national resource, thanks to the “bioreactors” of GreenFuel Technologies. Founded six years ago by an MIT engineer who had been working to grow algae in space (the microscopic plants eat carbon dioxide), GreenFuel is now building reactors big enough to cut carbon-dioxide emissions from your typical coal-fired power plant by as much as 45%. But wait, there’s more. After digesting all that carbon dioxide, the algae produce soupy “biomass,” a handy source of ethanol and biodiesel. A 1,000-megawatt plant hooked up to one of the bioreactors could theoretically produce more than 100 million gallons of fuel each year. The company now operates one U.S. bioreactor, but so far, most customers are overseas. Still, CEO Cary Bullock is convinced his technology will eventually earn a high enough return from biodiesel production to make it a no-brainer. “All we’re doing is what Mother Nature does,” he says, “only we do it a lot faster.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens