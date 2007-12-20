14_SunEdison

Renewable energy is all the rage, but it still tends to be expensive compared with fossil fuel-based juice. So how does four-year-old SunEdison sell commercial-grade solar power at or below the going rate for electricity? By leveraging capital from Goldman Sachs and other investors to cover the upfront cost of acquiring photovoltaic panels and installing them on customers’ roofs. It has already built 127 of its distributed generation systems nationwide, for customers including Staples and Whole Foods. “Many institutional investors don’t want to do one-off projects,” says CEO Jigar Shah, who left BP Solar in 2003 to start the company. “They really want to put together $50 million to $100 million funds, and they can see that we’ve really been able to achieve that scale.” In return, customers sign purchasing contracts that lock in the current price for as long as 20 years, creating a steady revenue stream for SunEdison–and, for themselves, a low-cost, low-risk way to clean up their act. –Andrew Park
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens