advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

05_Globe Telecom

By Bill Breen1 minute Read

Call it “banking for the unbanked.” The long-awaited “wireless wallet” is now at work on the streets of Manila. Globe Telecom, the Philippines’s second-largest wireless carrier, has launched a text-messaging service dubbed G-cash, which lets low-income consumers use the prepaid cards in their cell phones to send and receive cash, pay bills, and make purchases at retail outlets. Globe, which handles roughly $100 million in G-Cash transactions a day, charges a 20-cent fee for any transaction below $20 and a 1% cut for any transaction at or above that. And the service’s 1.3 million subscribers, many of whom lack bank accounts, can now “bank” by cell phone.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life