63% Of Americans, 70% Of Millennials Are Cybercrime Victims

Security firm Norton released its annual report (PowerPoint) yesterday, and it has a doozy of a stat: 63% of Americans have fallen victim to what parent company Symantec calls “cybercrime” in their lifetimes, and that number rises to 70% for millennials .

In Norton parlance, millennials are 18-34-year-old Internet users. As might be expected, Norton/Symantec uses a wide-brush approach to denote cybercrime. The company’s methodology includes everything from virus-infected computers to credit card fraud to hacked email accounts, alongside the more standard phishing attacks and online scams.

While it’s important to note that Norton’s study isn’t perfect–they surveyed only 1,000 U.S. Internet users and the survey was conducted by Edelman Berland, the polling arm of the global public relations giant (presumably to sell more security software)–the gist of these stats dovetails with common sense: As the Internet becomes an ingrained part of daily life, it’s only natural for crime and fraud to take place online more often. So think before you click.