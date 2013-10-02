The Black Market Drug Site Silk Road Is Shuttered–And Its Owner Is Arrested

According to reports at KrebsOnSecurity.com , Ross Ulbricht, aka “Dread Pirate Roberts,” has been arrested and charged with knowingly violating U.S. narcotics law. His infamous website, the Silk Road , has seemingly been seized and shuttered and the URL now merely sends users to a notice stating that the site has been seized.

Ulbricht was recently the subject of a big feature in Forbes, in which he explained a bit about his illegal drugs website–which he valued at between a 10- and 11-figure sum–and talked about how he had to maintain some paranoia about being caught, as he suspected he’d face life in prison. Roberts’ name, inspired by a character from the Princess Bride, is probably going to appear in many headlines in the near future.