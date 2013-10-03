Climbers-Turned-Models Walk Tightrope Over Swiss Alps In Only Underwear For Paul Smith

Navigating the industry of underwear modeling is probably something of a high-wire act, but only figuratively. Unless, that is, you happen to be doing it from atop a slackline stretched between peaks of the Swiss Alps.

This season, Paul Smith launched its autumn/winter 13 underwear collection by sending two dudes high into the mountains, where they cavorted along a tightrope dressed in only their skivvies. Directed by Sébastien Montaz-Rosset, the features fearless (and fit) fellows Antoine Moineville and Tancrède Melet ascending the mountains decked out in Paul Smith gear, Once they reach the top, though, they ditch the clothes and perch precariously on the middle of a tightrope, seemingly a hairsbreadth from plunging to a scantily clad grave.





This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a brand putting people in harm’s way via tightrope. Recall last year’s ad in which Volvo promoted its new line of trucks with a woman walking across a slackline between two such vehicles. At least that daredevil got to keep her clothes on, though.