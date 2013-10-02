Author Tom Clancy Has Died

Tom Clancy, the beloved espionage author whose books became durable movie and video game licensing empires , has passed away. The New York Times reports on its front page that Clancy died last night; the author was 66 years old.

Clancy’s best known books, which include The Hunt For Red October, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, and Against All Enemies, have been adapted into movies in a series of very lucrative licensing deals. A deal with French gaming giant Ubisoft in recent years also boosted his popularity with a new demographic; even gamers who didn’t read spy fiction were avid fans of his storylines and universe.