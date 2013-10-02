You Can Now Pre-Order Windows 8.1

If you didn’t already get Windows 8 Pro at the fantastic $39.99 pricing back in January, well, you’re never going to get that deal back, so tough luck. You can, however, pre-order Windows 8.1 on DVD starting now.

Windows 8.1 and Windows 8.1 Pro will set you back $119 and $199 respectively, which is what you would pay if you bought Windows 8 today. This time around, Microsoft seems to be making up for the lack of upgrade pricing by allowing users to use these DVDs to both upgrade from an existing version of Windows or use them to clean install the operating system on a new machine.

Windows 8.1 will be available in stores on October 18. Those of us already running Windows 8, of course, will get it through the Windows Store for free. No, seriously, it’s okay to feel jealous.