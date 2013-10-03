Would You Want To Hear This New Circa News Sound Whenever News Breaks?

What does breaking news sound like? Circa , the popular mobile news app built on brevity, thinks it can name that tune in one second.

Circa News 2, which launches today, is the latest rethink of how news is written, delivered, and consumed for people on the go, CEO Matt Galligan says. The company touts a study which claims more than 55% of U.S. smartphone owners consume news while mobile. So Circa is targeting them with new features on Android and iOS 7 today–new breaking news alerts that don’t just show up in reverse-chronological order but are ordered by quality, plus new interactive ways to follow news. Key to the new approach is mastering the misunderstood art of push notifications.





You know them well. And you probably hate most of them. In your iPhone’s Notification Center or your Android phone’s settings, you turn most of them off, allowing only email, texts, and maybe Facebook or Twitter to ping you.

“Push notifications can’t be abused, because the user is essentially granting you a way into their personal space,” Galligan says. “You have to be respectful of a user’s environment.”

In its new edition, Circa limits push notifications to the highest levels of breaking news but allows users to opt in to being notified each time a story incrementally develops. We’re not just talking about a bubble that shows up on your lock screen. If that’s all push notifications were, they wouldn’t be so intrusive and valuable, and they wouldn’t be able to get your attention if you weren’t already looking at your phone. Push notifications are all about sound–including vibrations, which are really just low-level sounds.

Galligan’s big thinking behind Circa’s new interruptions is: The sound of breaking news shouldn’t suck; it shouldn’t be one of the default sounds on your phone (most of which you never change or customize); it should make you curious, stand out from other services’ sounds, and it should make you feel something in an instant. “Sound evokes emotion,” Galligan says. “It’s one of the most powerful things that you can have a reaction to.” So he and his team, with the help of one of the world’s most respected digital music artists, BT, went to great lengths to make sure Circa’s sound of breaking news struck a chord.

BT, at the Circa office

For most of his young life, Galligan, now 29, had been a fan of BT (Brian Wayne Transeau), the 41-year-old Grammy-nominated composer who pioneered the trance and intelligent dance music that paved the way for today’s EDM craze. He’s produced records for Peter Gabriel, Tiesto, ‘N Sync, Tori Amos, and others and composed original scores for The Fast And the Furious, Monster, and other films. Galligan had developed a friendly relationship with Transeau, but he still thought asking the artist to work with his news startup was a hail Mary.