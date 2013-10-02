This Is What Everyday Dudes Look Like Posed As Underwear Sex Gods

Gentlemen, do you feel outraged over underwear companies’ refusal to show “real” men in their magazine ads? Do the women in your life suffer from unrealistic expectations about the firmness of your abdominals? Well here’s a little relief.

A new photo series from U.K. publication the Sun, called What Real Men Look Like in Pants Ads, (pants being the British word for underwear), shows regular blokes posing in their skivvies. Each real dude wears a designer brand like Dolce and Gabbana and Armani and strikes the same pose as a famous model like David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Gandy, and Freddie Ljungberg.





The photos, in the slide show above, are amusing, but somehow (maybe because the blokes are all reasonably fit) misses the level of parody that happens when men assume the poses of female pop culture figures.