Over 100 Indian Monuments Coming To Google’s Street View

Back in 2011, Google was all set to roll out Street View in India starting with Bangalore. That turned out to be a damp squib: The project had to be shut down after objections from the Bangalore police who cited security concerns.

But Google is indefatigable. It launched Street View in India with private properties in September and now, it has collaborated with the Archaeological Survey of India, the government agency responsible for preserving monuments in the country, and the Ministry of Culture to bring over a 100 Indian monuments to Street View. According to Boy Genius Report India, Google will take the wraps off the project on October 3 at the Qutub Minar in New Delhi, which, at 238 feet, is the tallest historical tower in India, and will be one of the 100 monuments available on Street View. In July, the Street View team climbed up the Charminar, the iconic 16th century mosque located in Hyderabad.

There’s no word on what other monuments in the country will feature on Street View but here’s our off-the-top-of-our-heads wish list: the Lotus Temple in New Delhi, the Maharajah’s Palace in Mysore and, of course, the Taj Mahal.

In the last few months, Google has added some great imagery to Street View. You can now climb up the Eiffel Tower, trek up Mount Fuji, visit the Everest base camp, and swim with sea lions at the Galapagos Islands. If you just want to stay indoors and take a walk through the Large Hadron Collidor at CERN, you can do that too.