This Team of Veterans Took Vacation To Fix Colorado’s Flood Ravaged Homes

When Donna Waida saw the floodwaters coming towards her front porch in Boulder County, Colorado, she tied her two German Shepherds to her waist and swam to safety at her local golf course’s clubhouse.

Two days later, she returned to find her home badly damaged by the foot of water that rushed down her driveway. But when Waida’s husband told her that a team of former Army, Navy, and special operations soldiers had showed up and offered to do the mucking and gutting work for free, at first Waida didn’t believe it was true.

“I cried just about every time I hugged one of the volunteers (they were always covered in muck),” Waida later wrote for Team Rubicon, the disaster relief organization that sent the veterans to her waterlogged home. “These men and women took vacation to do this, day after day, without pay.”





In the wake of the floods that devastated northern and eastern Colorado last month, Team Rubicon organized some 200 volunteers to start fixing the damage in the city of Longmont. Today, 50 are still on the ground, using the local Home Depot as a base of operations.

“You saw the juxtaposition between the normal everyday cul de sac and if you looked the other way you saw incredible damage,” Team Rubicon co-founder William McNulty, a former marine and intelligence contractor in Iraq, says. “You saw a train track that had buckled and warped. You saw driveways that had caved in. You saw this amazing destruction, but you also saw that life goes on.”

After the disaster first hit, Team Rubicon deployed a planning team to go door to door and ask who needed help, especially those without flood insurance. Overnight, the volunteers would draft up work plans from the damage assessments, and in the morning, they’d send the “strike team” to get the job done.

This isn’t Team Rubicon’s first disaster. For the past three years, the NGO has “deployed” to flood zones in Marseilles, Illinois, hurricane-hit neighborhoods in New York City, and the flattened homes of Moore, Oklahoma. Veterans have served in Sudan and Burma, and Team Rubicon now has 10 regional groups devoted to different sections of the United States. But according to McNulty’s co-founder and former marine sergeant Jacob Wood, Team Rubicon happened by accident.