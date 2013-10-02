With Its Latest Acquisition, Staples Bets On Shopping Personalization

Seeing personalization as key to driving sales online, Staples announced Wednesday it has acquired Runa, a San Mateo, Calif. company that customizes shopping experiences, for an undisclosed sum.

The second largest online retailer behind Amazon, Staples intends to use Runa’s technology to personalize products, offers, and delivery estimates. “We are integrating as we speak, and customers can expect to see Runa’s technology in the Staples online shopping experience by the end of Q4 or beginning of Q1,” executive vice president of global e-commerce Faisal Masud told Fast Company.

Runa’s online retail partners have included Rovio and eBay. The company has taken aim at Amazon with its products, which include Perfect Offer, personalized pricing at an individual shopper session level; Perfect Bundle, deals for items purchased together; and Perfect Shipping, free two-day shipping with the ability to customize the delivery window. As part of the acquisition, Staples will turn Runa’s office into a lab and plans to hire more engineers in San Mateo.