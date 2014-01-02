Fast Company Is Looking For A Pinterest And Instagram Intern

Fast Company digital seeks an intern to help develop the site’s presence on Pinterest and Instagram. This person will be responsible for distributing Fast Company content on both sites, interacting with fans, and helping conceptualize platform-based projects to accompany editorial content. Along with an interest in tech, business, or innovation, the ideal candidate will have the following:
- An eye for quality images and an obsession with aesthetics.
- A demonstrable presence on both Pinterest and Instagram, and an understanding of their respective communities.
- An ability to identify and follow viral trends on both platforms.
- Excellent writing and communication skills.
- Basic photo and video editing skills.
- The ability to multitask.
- A Bachelor’s degree.
To apply, please email your resume, a cover letter, and links to your various social media accounts to Jessica Hullinger, Assistant News Editor: jhullinger at fastcompany dot com. Please put “Pinterest/Instagram Intern” in the subject line of your email. This is a paid, New York City-based internship.