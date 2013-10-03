This Artist Learned To Code By Building A Website Every Day For 180 Days

Or you could do what artist Jennifer Dewalt did: Decide to build 180 websites in 180 days and Just Do It.

“I knew I wanted to code,” says Dewalt. “But every resource I found was like a giant wall I couldn’t penetrate.” Instead of picking a programming language, she decided she would pick concrete projects, and execute, one per day, for about six months.

It was a big shift for a fine artist. Day one, she decided to create a simple homepage: just a few lines of static text. It took her all day. “I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter how bad it looks. It just needs to be done,’” she recalls. “At first that was very hard to get over.”





The daily routine turned into 10 hour days in the office–including an hour spent deploying and debugging and another hour spent writing explanatory posts for her blog–and it remained more or less the same even as the websites grew more complicated. Not that the creative process became any smoother. “There was an existential crisis for the project almost every day,” she says. “There was one day where it was 11 o’clock, and I go ‘Holy crap, this all just failed.’” Scrapping the day’s work at literally the eleventh hour, she whipped up a little homage to Magritte called “Screwdriver” (day 124). (She is an artist, after all.)

But she did it: She made a website every day for 180 days. When Dewalt got stuck, she would turn not to friends or books but to resources on the Internet, like Stackoverflow. “It’s a matter of just knowing where to look,” she says.





Over the 180 days, you can see a clear evolution. Her personal favorites are all from the last month.