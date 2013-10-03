10 Ways To Lose Your Best Employees

In the course of writing The Talent Mandate , I spoke with a prominent business school professor who told me that no corporate function lags behind today so dramatically as talent. He sees improvements and innovations in every area except in the vital matter of managing people. That’s astonishing–and it’s also lunacy at a time when people costs tend to be upward of 50 percent of a company’s expenses. What could be more vital than talent to the bottom line? And yet the people in our employ continue to be neglected, taking a backseat to the various other matters that occupy our workdays.

Want to unload your most dynamic, highest-potential employees? Keep doing these things:

1. Hire for the past, not the future.

Choose talent based on what worked before, not on where the category is heading. Emphasize candidates’ narrow former experience over a more generalized, nimble agility to adapt to a fast-changing world.

2. Downplay values and mission.

Send the signal that anything goes in pursuit of profit, making employees guess about what choices are truly acceptable. Fail to spend time articulating to your workers why they come to work every day and how the greater community benefits.

3. Bungle the teams.