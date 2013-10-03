An Entrepreneur Opens Up About How She Fights Loneliness At Work

There are many, many challenges to being an entrepreneur. Time, money, space, you name it. You’re creating something out of nothing. But every entrepreneur faces the same challenge when starting a business: a tremendous feeling of loneliness. It’s very lonely to stick your neck out there, to take on the world, even if you have a cofounder. You’re in the trenches. You’re trying to do something that has never been done before.

So how could anyone else understand?

I remember when I started my business two years ago, in addition to the startup stress, the general feeling of “what on earth am I doing?” and pounding the pavement, the late hours, there was and still is, sometimes, a persistent low hum in the background: I am alone in this.

Now, I realize that may sound like a grim prospect. It’s not to say that entrepreneurship doesn’t have its tremendous highs–the first client, the first employee, the first check, the realization that maybe you have “made it.” It’s a roller coaster, and sometimes I get really nauseated from all that up and down. Happily, there are a few ways to beat that loneliness, or rather, keep it to a dull roar. Here are some of the best I’ve discovered along the way.

Your Career Octopus

I’ve written about this before but it is important to reiterate: Feed that career Octopus. When you’re really “in it,” it helps to surround yourself with people whom you admire but who also care about you beyond whether or not you’re in the black. I have a written list tacked to my bulletin board of people that I can call when I feel overwhelmed in business. I’m lucky that I continue to add to it. These mentors have talked me down from fears of failure, fears of screwing it all up, or just plain fear. Some are in my field, and some aren’t.