Why We Need Health-Care Business Innovation More Than Ever

The CNN headline speaks volumes: “Government shutdown: Get up to speed in 20 questions .” And the debate continues. A huge part of the debate stems from the policy and the politics around our health-care system and the costs associated with it.

What continues to be missing from the debate is the way health-care “business” is conducted–and can be modified for better results. For proof, look no farther than yesterday’s rollout of the Affordable Care Act, as described in this New York Times story:

“Heavy volume contributed to technical problems and delays that plagued the rollout Tuesday of the online insurance markets at the heart of President Obama’s health care law, according to state and federal officials, who were watching closely for clues to how well the system will work and how many people will take advantage of it.”

When it comes to innovating business models for health-care delivery, it appears we have failed to keep pace with clinical advances, and surprisingly with most other industries.

Here I want to share with you, in part, what I wrote in one of my books, Sustained Innovation (May 8, 2007) about this very topic. Although some of the data I am sharing here may have changed slightly since the book was first published, the fundamentals remain the same.

Let’s analyze the health-care delivery system from the perspective of information flows. We have a wide variety of players: doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, employers, government, and researchers, all operating in an environment that makes up a complex supply chain. And for this complex supply chain, transparent business models and processes need to be established to enable collaboration.

Health-care services have spent less than one-tenth what banks and other industries have spent on technology investments to create better information flow and cross-boundary collaboration. Various studies have yielded this alarming picture:

Every year, medical errors cause 98,000 deaths (some studies suggest the number is twice that) and one million injuries. Medical errors kill more people each year than breast cancer, AIDS, or motor vehicle accidents. Thirty to forty percent of the money we spend on health care–more than half a trillion dollars a year–is spent on costs associated with “overuse, underuse, misuse, duplication, system failures, unnecessary repetition, poor communication and inefficiency.” One-fifth of medical errors are due to the lack of immediate access to patient information.

Some 80% of medical errors were initiated by miscommunication, including missed communication between physicians, misinformation in medical records, mishandling of patient requests and messages, inaccessible records, mislabeled specimens, misﬁled or missing charts, and inadequate reminder systems.