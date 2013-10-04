This Incredibly Boring Company (Wait, Don’t Snooze Yet!) Is Crushing The Competition (Awake Now?)

Granite Telecommunications is in one of the most boring businesses you’ve never heard of. And that is exactly why this once high-tech telecom startup, with more than $800 million in revenue, is five times the size of their former competitors. Their story illustrates the strategic power of breaking from the pack to embrace what others abandon.

The company was launched 11 years ago by CEO Rob Hale and his team. They were planning to follow the standard telecom playbook: sell telecom service. “Resell for a little while, build critical mass, then deploy switches to improve your margin,” Hale explained to me.

But luckily the Granite team was asked by a client (the largest retailer in the world) to do the tedious work of consolidating its phone bills. This retailer was receiving local phone bills for each of its locations. Most were in paper form, so they couldn’t be easily sucked up into electronic models. And practically every store had a different set of rate-plan options.

“In Pennsylvania alone, there are 1,600 different local rate plans,” Hale explained, so billing complexity was enormous. By consolidating bills of several of this retailer’s stores, Granite was able to reduce telecom costs so significantly that their client asked Granite to do the same for all of the client’s northeastern U.S. locations, then for every location of theirs that used Verizon. And then this retailer asked Granite to visit the client’s headquarters to hear a proposal.

This client asked Granite to take on the daunting task of consolidating the landline phone bills of all of their U.S. stores–asking them, essentially, to abandon their old business model of offering telephone service and get into the telephone bill consolidation service.

On the flight home, the Granite team had to make a decision. “By the time the wheels touched down, we had to make a decision,” Hale said “Are we going to do what we thought we were going to do, or do we change our model to be a consolidator of phone bills?”

Now there are many reasons Granite should have ignored this client’s suggestion. They were being asked to bet their company on landlines, which we all “know” is a dying business. They’d have to give up their mission, vision, and business plan. And the effort would be enormous. Remember, Pennsylvania alone has 1,600 different rate plans. Imagine gathering, coding, and keeping updated rate plans for all 50 U.S. states. Just one customer with four to six different lines per store and 5,000 stores would get maybe 25,000 phone bills each month. A few of these would come in a format that could be imported electronically, but the rest must be manually entered.