What I Learned From Leaning Into The Boys Club

Yeah, that’s right, fashion. Wantering, a “Google for Fashion,” allows you to discover and shop for fashion across a curated list of e-commerce sites all in one place. The brains behind the platform? Its four male cofounders.

Men working in fashion isn’t a new thing. Look at the success of designers Michael Kors and Tom Ford or the digital innovation of Zappos’ founder Tony Hsieh. Yet for some reason, the fashion industry is still thought of as a female-dominated workplace. When asked who I work with, every single person I speak with is surprised at the level of testosterone at our office.

So what’s the big deal? I had no idea that working with a team of all men would affect how I behave and communicate at work. Here are six lessons that I’ve learned from hanging out at the Boys Club.

1. Talk It Out.

We all know the importance of communicating, but I tend to hold things in. Men don’t do that. If you’re concerned with something your coworker did or said, talk about it. Say what you mean, too; there’s no need to be cryptic about it.

2. Wait Your Turn.