You Can Only See This Street Art From Way Above The Street

The term “street art” usually just applies to art that’s been created for an urban environment–sometimes involving murderous Disney princesses . It’s a rare event that street art is actually created of and for the street. One artist appears to be a bit more literal-minded than most, though.





Tec is often responsible for colorful murals in typical graffiti fashion, but now he has gone off the wall for a series of massive images crawling across the streets of Sao Paulo. These playful paintings either replace the center lines of the street or incorporate those lines into the art, as is the case with the enormous yellow man who appears to have wrapped himself around those lines–while painting them.

The only way you would be able to tell what that yellow man on the street is supposed to be doing, however, is if you were to view it from above. Tec’s paintings are so large that they can’t fully be glimpsed from street level. Luckily, you can view all the skeletal chameleons and winding arrows and more in the slides above.