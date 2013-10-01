Music, Film, Interactive, and Sports? SXSW Debuts SXsports Track

Austin’s SXSW conference is considered one of the broadest in scope. Though it originated as a music festival, it has added film and interaction portions over the years. Conference organizers announced Tuesday one more component to the annual confab in Texas: SXsports, taking place March 7 to 9.





The inaugural SXsports track will include film screenings and panels, with featured speakers such as Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight; Bill Simmons, ESPN columnist and editor-in-chief of Grantland; and Peter Guber, chairman of Mandalay Sports Media. Organizers also announced SXSW Film will accept sports-themed film submissions until Nov. 14.

“The world of sports truly hits the sweet spot of SXSW, the vital intersection of entertainment and technology, and we intend to approach it with the same forward-thinking and culturally relevant perspective we shine on all of our events,” said SXSW’s head of film media relations and programmer Rebecca Feferman in a statement. “We can’t wait to connect the sports world with our passionate audience of early adopters, culture nuts, digital creatives, and so much more.”