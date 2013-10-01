What Obamacare Means for the Startup Founder, the VC, and the Big Company

The Affordable Care Act brings with it good news for members of Generation Flux. The ability to access subsidized health care on the open market lowers the risk for people contemplating leaving the corporate world in favor of starting their own businesses or going freelance.

But what if you are lucky enough to be hiring or employing people, or investing in new companies or businesses? There has been a lot of noise about the “job killing” effects of the employer mandate, which by next year will require companies with more than 50 employees to offer affordable health insurance plans to anyone working over 30 hours a week, under penalties of thousands of dollars.

It’s indisputable that this new mandate will cause some recalculations for people who own, start, and invest in businesses. Here’s a look at exactly what those recalculations might entail:

There are already reports that companies from Trader Joe’s to Home Depot to Forever 21–and even colleges that employ thousands of low-wage adjuncts–are working to wiggle out of the mandate and avoid penalties that start at $40,000 a year. They are doing this by cutting workers’ hours to just below the 30-hour minimum. Some are also withdrawing coverage from their part-time workers, reasoning that these workers now have the right to access public exchanges.

Employers might try to cut costs by offering a plan that is technically affordable, but actually unaffordable for most of their workers.

Since employers don’t get punished if employees don’t sign up for the plans offered, they might also try to cut costs by offering a plan that is technically affordable, but actually unaffordable for most of their workers. For example, a worker putting in 30 hours a week at the minimum wage could legally be charged up to $1,074.00 annually for health-care coverage, an expense that some strapped workers may choose to skip in favor of gas or groceries. ($1,074.00 = 9.5% of $11,310, which is what you make on the minimum wage working 30 hours a week)

Needless to say, this strategy won’t land you on any “best companies to work for” lists. But if you can withstand the bad karma, there is probably going to be safety in numbers–many big employers are sure to work hard to find the loopholes in the law, at least until it is amended.

The question is whether or not your business will be able to thrive and grow with the high turnover rates of an all-part-time workforce.