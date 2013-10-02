The Most Extraordinary Lego Creations You’ve Ever Seen

For anyone not familiar with Lego-speak, in the Lego-verse the acronym MOC stands for “My Own Creation.” And Lego has inspired countless creations, from high art to pop culture commentary, that have showcased one of the most universal, versatile creative platforms.

Now you can see an extraordinary compilation of MOCs elevated to art in Beautiful Lego, a new book from No Starch Press and artist Mike Doyle. The book features 360 MOCs from 77 artists around the globe. It is truly a testament to the world’s smallest, most structurally complex architectural creations.





The cover art, titled “Contact 1,” is a 200,000-piece cityscape by Doyle. “I think, far too often, that culture embraces the negative aspects of ourselves as an expression of creative focus–war in particular,” says Doyle. Based on Asian and Mesoamerican influences, Contact 1 demonstrates “a culture of positive evolution and expression.”

One of the most life-like structures in the book–and a favorite of Doyle’s–is The Equestrian, a horse by Mike Nieves. The sculpture mixes three types of Legos: Bionicle, Technics, and Lego. “I can’t always figure out how [Nieves’s] pieces come together,” Doyle says. “It’s a very difficult thing to achieve.”





For Doyle himself, the challenge is always about packing as much detail into each square inch as he possibly can. His MOC, Victorian on Mud Heap, was extremely difficult to construct. “I needed to create a very large space that felt like a mud flow but using only gray pieces,” he says. He used long, flexible Lego hoses, which he arched from the base to the sides of the building at various angles. Then he attached Lego pieces that “literally floated.” The result is one of the creepiest, most realistic Lego houses you’ve ever seen.

See Doyle’s work and other amazing creations in the slide show above.

