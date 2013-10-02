To Find Better Ideas, Become A Matchmaker

So, yes, science has started to find it’s really true that it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. The deeper and more diverse the relationships you have, the more vulnerable you’ll be to innovation , success , and other forms of serendipity .

If that’s true, how do we build our networks without being scumbags? We could emuate Arianna Huffington and network without networking: “The most important quality is attention–like are you really present, fully present?” And when you pay attention, she says, you can have real conversations that build real relationships.

But it’s not just about making friends; it’s also about making things happen. Since good ideas demand feedback and are thus super social, the more awesome people we know, the better our ideas can become. Kanye West, for instance, walks around reciting his raps to people to test them before recording, and Darwin spent 20 years talking to people about evolution before writing The Origin of Species.

Carol Dweck, the Stanford professor of psychology, said it much better than we could:

You are not ever a genius all by yourself. Your ideas are a function of the people you are connected with, the ideas you are exposed to, the friction of other ideas, and so on.

So the question lingering is how to meet those people and start these conversations in the first place. One answer is to befriend–or become–a matchmaker.

Like this, but not really

They connect people: bringing them together, finding common interests, introducing them to the tribe.

Dumb Little Man blogger David Morin has an idea how: