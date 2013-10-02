The Ultimate Guide To Pinterest For Every Brand: Engage And Flourish

On the surface, Pinterest metrics seem simple, but underneath they can be confusing. This follow-up to our Ultimate Guide for Pinterest should help you gain a deeper understanding of Pinterest metrics and provide tips on effectively engaging with and growing your follower base.

As with Twitter, Pinterest allows you to post content to your feed that will appear in the news feed of your followers. The catch is unlike Twitter, you actually have multiple feeds that you can post to in the form of boards. This in itself is not hard to understand; think of it as categorizing the content you post. The confusing part comes when you look deeper and realize each board has its own set of followers (see this blog post by a Pinterest developer on the inner workings of the follower graph). This means that any one of your followers may only be following a subset of your boards.

The key is to recognize that this happens, because it may have huge implications regarding how you choose to engage with your followers on Pinterest. For instance, you may have 1,000 unique followers in total but it is entirely possible to have 900 followers on one board and only 300 on your other boards. What this means is that to reach the greatest number of followers, you’ll need to post to that one board only. So if you’re about to announce a promotion or anything that is of importance on Pinterest, you should be sure to check which board will get you the greatest reach and theme your pin accordingly.

The list below highlights the key metrics you should familiarize yourself with. The full list of Pinterest metrics you should track is covered by this infographic.

Unique Followers

This is the total number of unique followers a Pinterest page has regardless of how many boards each follower is following. This number is the main follower metric reported near the top of a Pinterest page.

Page Followers