Social Media Spam Is Up 355%

If you think you’ve been seeing too many spammy links on social networks recently, you’re right. A new study called the State of Social Media Spam released by Nexgate reveals social spam has gone up 355% in the first half of 2013. It analyzed more than 60 million pieces of unique content collected from over 25 million accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and YouTube between 2011 and 2013. Here are some of the key findings:

5 of every 7 new social media accounts are spammers.

1 in 7 social posts contains spam.

There are more spammers on Facebook and YouTube than any other social networks.

Thanks to the ability to reach millions of people at once, social spamming is significantly more effective than sending out spam in individual emails. And, says the report, it’s harder to detect–only 15% of social spam links can be detected as spam.

YouTube recently made a change to its commenting system that now requires users to have Google+ accounts to post a comment, which might prove to be effective at combating spam on the site. And Facebook said in 2012 that only 4% of its posts are spam. Clearly, it’s time to check again.