Can Good Design Help You Get Laid?

Good design can reveal the beauty of a chair, or send a rocket ship into interstellar space. It can distill form, function, and meaning down to its essence; bridge insurmountable social and philosophical chasms; and make our lives incomparably richer. But never mind all that, because it’s rubbish. The real power of design is that it can get you some, and a new site–called, appropriately enough, Design to Get You Laid –is here to help.

Design to Get You Laid, henceforth shortened to DTGYL, is a site focusing on straight men’s homes and the female perspective, a cleverly curated collection of design articles chosen primarily for their usefulness in helping you find someone to smear your DNA together with. Run by a bullpen of New Yorker artists and designers, DTGYL features articles on food, fashion, grooming, interior design, and more.





Generally speaking, the site seems to take a sympathetic view of the modern male as inherently well meaning but relatively helpless: a roughly 100% accurate appraisal. Advice for men ranges from what to cook for your lover the morning after to compendiums of the value of domesticity in dating. If you are a man, DTGYL is just as likely to school you about the superiority of skinny ties over their fatter brethren as it is to beat your head against the linoleum until you realize that, yes, even men need a bathmat. There are even great articles about sophisticated Lazy Boy replacements, as well as what interior design trends to avoid using Family Guy’s jiggity-jiggity, lantern-jawed pervert Quagmire as an object lesson.

It’s great, funny, useful stuff, but DTGYL claims that it’s not all about the sex. “We don’t solely aim to get you laid, [but] we just might make you the most desirable bachelor around,” the site writes on its About page. But come on. Great design is about sex, because design is the way in which we as a culture evolve our ideas across generations through reproduction.





As for whether or not design can literally get you a piece? Here’s what Apple design legend Sir Jonathan Ive looked like before he became interested in design.

‘Nuff said, right?