6 Ways To Create More Harmonious Work And Love Relationships

What happens when two near-strangers from completely different backgrounds and parts of the country decide to road trip across the nation, capturing 100 of the greatest love stories in America?
An epic (love) adventure, that’s what.
When I first heard word of Nate Bagley and Melissa Joy Kong partnering up to prove true love exists one story and state at a time, naturally I wondered:
Will they fall in love?
What happens if they hate each other? (Wait, they can’t hate each other, right? They’re capturing stories about love!)
Business and romantic relationships can be challenging. They don’t even know each other. How are they going to make sure this works?[
Last week, I caught up with Melissa to learn just that. Here’s are six ways she’s learning to create harmony, which you too can apply to business, love, or play:
1. Decide you are ALL IN.
When you go all in and decide to put your heart and soul 100% into a person or project, people can feel it. Your facial expressions enliven, the way you speak changes, your energy shifts, and your passion becomes contagious. Contagious passion equals authentic message. Go all in or go home.
2. Leave ego at the door.
You don’t know what you don’t know. When walking into projects and relationships, carry the assumption that you don’t know everything. Be willing to soak up knowledge. Focus on learning by getting curious, asking questions, and seeing where raw connection emerges.
3. Seek to understand rather than be understood.
When conflict and an uncomfortable conversation strikes, listen deeply and seek to understand the root. If you notice yourself taking the conflict personally, ask yourself, “If I assumed the best case scenario, how would I interpret this differently?”
4. Be reflective.
We have 60,000 thoughts per day and 90% of them are repetitive. Journal daily to process your emotions and thoughts, gain clarity, and get off the hamster wheel of over-thinking.
5. Have the courage to be vulnerable.
Let people in and ask for what you need. Be honest when you are afraid or nervous or don’t know what to do next. Express sincere gratitude. When someone seems down, put everything aside and say, “Hey, I feel like something is going on. I’m here for you and would love to hear about it.”
6. Be your message.
Your message is only as strong as your ability to live it. Follow through on promises and create rituals that enable you to practice what you preach. Ask yourself daily, “How will I be my message today?”
Also, be sure to check out and follow along on Nate and Melissa’s love-adventure, ‘America, In Love.’