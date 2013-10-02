6 Ways To Create More Harmonious Work And Love Relationships

What happens when two near-strangers from completely different backgrounds and parts of the country decide to road trip across the nation , capturing 100 of the greatest love stories in America?

An epic (love) adventure, that’s what.

When I first heard word of Nate Bagley and Melissa Joy Kong partnering up to prove true love exists one story and state at a time, naturally I wondered:

Will they fall in love?

What happens if they hate each other? (Wait, they can’t hate each other, right? They’re capturing stories about love!)

Business and romantic relationships can be challenging. They don’t even know each other. How are they going to make sure this works?[

Last week, I caught up with Melissa to learn just that. Here’s are six ways she’s learning to create harmony, which you too can apply to business, love, or play: