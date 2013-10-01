Facebook’s Graph Search Just Got A Whole Lot More Personal

Facebook ‘s search engine, Graph Search , just became a whole lot more powerful. The firm announced last night that posts and status updates are now fair game for the feature, which has been bringing quirky search results to Facebook users since its inception at the beginning of this year.

“Now you will be able to search for status updates, photo captions, check-ins and comments to find things shared with you,” said a post on the Facebook Newsroom. “Search for the topics you’re interested in and see what your friends are saying, like ‘Dancing with the Stars’ or ‘Posts about Dancing with the Stars by my friends.’ Graph Search’s newfound powers seem to be the user-friendly side of the TV data coin it is about to offer up to broadcasters.

But what of the privacy aspect to the Facebook search engine’s increasing powers? The firm was quick to reassure private-minded individuals of its privacy policy. “As with other things in Graph Search, you can only see content that has been shared with you, including posts shared publicly by people you are not friends with,” it said. Last month, the firm added profile pictures to its facial recognition technology.