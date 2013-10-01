With Projection Mapping and Motion Detection, Nike Replicates the Footie Experience For Fans

So many athletic shoes are marketed on the promise that you’ll feel, or at least look, like a pro athlete when you don their kicks. To promote its Hypervenom football boot, Nike and agency BBH Asia Pacific recently offered passersby in Bangkok the chance to actually perform like a star striker in the “House of Deadly,” a virtual stadium that combined projection mapping and motion detection to emulate the intensity of a professional match.





Those daring enough to show off their footie skills were invited into a 10x10x5m virtual stadium, conceived by BBH and produced by Arstic Audiovisual Solutions. Once inside, the task was to evade motion controlled light beams–less menacing stand-ins for pro players programmed to follow a ball–while successfully hitting targets. Players faced a maximum of five levels and ball launchers threw a new ball at each level. By controlling the ball, avoiding laser beams and hitting the beastly animated animal targets, players moved to the next level. To stay in the game players had to control the ball and keep avoiding laser beams as “defenders” strike from different directions and deduct agility points when “touching” the ball.





The “House of Deadly” was a high-energy experiment that according to BBH Asia Pacific employed some pretty cutting-edge technology. The agency says the project involved the first computer vision system for a real-time tracking of a football and the first depth-camera tracking system to detect the point of impact of a football. And according to the pro players that had their turn in the virtual stadium, the entire experience rang true to life. See their reactions and more on how this was all put together in the making-of film above.