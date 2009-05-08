28. Kazunori Yamauchi

The 42-year-old Japanese game designer is on the fast track: He has created eight Gran Turismo games, attracted a cult following among PlayStation users, and helped Nissan design the technology for its GT-R sports car, which appears in Gran Turismo 5 Prologue. Kazunori Yamauchi’s games are dazzling in their design and striking in their detail, with licensed reproductions of actual cars and a choice of tracks from around the globe. And that real-world car he had a hand in? It was named the 2009 Motor Trend Car of the Year.