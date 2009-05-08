57. Susan Wu

How do you make money from things that don’t exist? Susan Wu intends to show you. The first venture capitalist to focus on virtual goods–products that don’t exist offline, such as Facebook gifts and everything your avatar needs in Second Life–Wu is the doyenne of this growing niche. Her past investments include Twitter and Conduit Labs. That has helped earn her startup–which focuses on massively multiplayer online games and will count on virtual goods for the bulk of its revenue–respect in a male-dominated industry, not to mention millions of dollars in funding. — by Anne C. Lee