78. David Wiley

Soon after graduating from college, David Wiley had an epiphany that has moved him into the front ranks of education revolutionaries: “Unlike a real calculator, a calculator embedded in a Web page can be used by 100,000 people at the same time.” At BYU, he designed a course as an online role-playing game and opened it up on the Web for free; he founded a free online charter school with open-source content and curricula; and he’s Chief Openness Officer at Flat World Knowledge, which offers original textbooks for free online (or $29.95 softcover) and just closed $8 million in venture capital. — by Anya Kamenetz