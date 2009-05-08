30. George Whitesides

His breakthroughs in molec-ular self-assembly and other production processes over a 45-year career at Harvard and MIT were a catalyst for today’s proliferation of biotechnology and nanotechnology. Dubbed a legend in chemistry by his peers, George Whitesides, 69, has cofounded more than a half-dozen companies, the biggest of which is biotech giant Genzyme. His latest, Nano-Terra, has attracted heavyweight partners, including 3M, Exide, Merck KGaA, and the Pentagon; its nanotech efforts, he says, could lead to inexpensive biosensors, more advanced solar cells, and electromagnetic shields that prevent an enemy from jamming communication signals on the battlefield. — by Chuck Salter