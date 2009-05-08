63. Henrik Werdelin

“I really concentrate on flow versus feature,” says Henrik Werdelin. Inspired by how people move in the real world, he designs the online TV service Joost so that no matter how you get to the site, you find shows you didn’t know you wanted to watch. He has led the transformation of Joost into a “learning” site that tracks how you watch and what you share with friends, and customizes itself by, say, automatically moving up your fave features.