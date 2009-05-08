35. Peter Senge

We owe the very idea of the learning organization to management strategist Peter Senge. In the 1990s, he provided the ultimate decoder ring for CEOs who wanted to apply collaboration and systems theory in the workplace. His current research and latest book, The Necessary Revolution, is spawning a movement, helping business, educational, and civic leaders rethink how their institutions have an impact on a world beset by climate change, toxicity, and wealth inequity. The bottom line is that organizations have to learn to collaborate to solve problems that affect multiple sectors. Says Senge: “We can’t just help corporations to grow more.” — by Ellen McGirt