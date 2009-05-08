98. Scott Schuman

Scott Schuman, 41, started his fashion blog, The Sartorialist, to “share photos of everyday people I thought looked great.” More than 2,000 posts later, the former Valentino marketer has a monthly column in GQ, a six-figure book deal with Penguin, and a booming photography business. (He shot an ad campaign for DKNY.) Oh, and he says The Sartorialist lures roughly 120,000 visitors a day. — by Dan Macsai