5. Rich Ross

If you’re sick of Hannah Montana, The Cheetah Girls, or High School Musical, blame Rich Ross. He has orchestrated the rise and global spread of that wildly popular, hyper, squealy, and lucrative brand of entertainment through a network of nearly 100 channels in 163 countries and 32 languages. A lifelong TV addict, Ross has expanded Disney’s channels beyond the box into film, radio, mobile, and online. His latest gambit: Disney XD, targeting tween boys with the help of “brother network” ESPN. — by Jeff Chu