29. Alexandra Patsavas

“I’ve spent 14 years listening to music set to pictures,” says Alexandra Patsavas, 41, “and I have a strong sense of how it all works together.” Her gift for matching the right song to the right scene in some of television’s most talked-about shows, including Mad Men, enhances the value of the programs–and also creates opportunities for artists. The day after Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars” played on Grey’s Anatomy, it became the most downloaded song on iTunes, and the show’s soundtrack was later nominated for a Grammy. After that, Atlantic Records gave Patsavas her own label. Most recently, she selected the soundtrack for the movie Twilight, which has brought in $380 million at the box office to date. — by Dean Markadakis