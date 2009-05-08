7. Tero Ojanperö

Tero Ojanperö’s career path at Nokia is a map of the company’s direction–from head of research, to CTO, to leading the entertainment division. Slowly, he’s managing Nokia’s transformation into a multimedia company. He launched Ovi, Nokia’s answer to the online Apple Store, in May, and announced a new interactive offering from Heroes creator Tim Kring at Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco. “What was formerly known as the cell phone is democratizing innovation,” says Ojanperö, 42. “It creates a two-way street where content is not only distributed to an audience but also allows the consumer to become part of the creative process.” — by Mark Borden