16. Dave Morin

He’s Facebook’s strategic thinker on the next big thing in social media–which isn’t the redesign of Facebook’s home page, but identity protection on the Web. The issue is who is going to set the standards for open-identity protocols that would enable you to safely take your online profile and relationships with you everywhere you go on the Internet. Dave Morin’s team recently launched its own open-identity application, Facebook Connect, which lets users log in to some 8,000 sites and applications. Now, Morin crisscrosses the globe to conferences and Open ID meet-ups–an ambassador for the notion that Facebook can play well with others. “Having control of who can see you and your data is what the Internet has always needed,” he says. — by Ellen McGirt