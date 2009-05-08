80. Jane McGonigal

Thirty thousand Mexicans are rioting in the streets after the price of tortilla flour quadrupled for the third time in three months. Hotel owners in Memphis are installing “anti-senior citizen” signs to keep away the thousands of aging Gulf Coasters trying to escape another violent season of storms. And in Georgia, an insurance company just announced they will no longer offer insurance to people living in ReDs zones–where the ReDS (respiratory distress syndrome) pandemic is spreading like wildfire.