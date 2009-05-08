23. Ed Leonard

Whether it’s making Shrek come alive, guiding the 20 million hours of computing time to build Kung Fu Panda, or putting the amoeba-like B.O.B. into 3-D for Monsters vs. Aliens, DreamWorks’ problems eventually find Ed Leonard. “For every film we start, we never know how we’re going to finish it because of technical challenges,” says Leonard, 47, who once developed flight-simulation software. He often calls on DreamWorks partners like HP or Intel. That’s what happened with Monsters vs. Aliens, which required a separate rendering process for left- and right-eye images. “Using specially designed workstations,” Leonard says, “HP helped us eliminate the creative limitations of working in 3-D.” The film is on target to gross more than $200 million. — by Mark Borden
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens