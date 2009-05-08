67. Julieanne Kost

If teaching others to express themselves is a measure of creativity, then Julieanne Kost is off the charts. Part teacher, part marketer, she is Photoshop guru to legions of followers. Whether helping pros with the digital equivalent of darkroom techniques or showing amateurs an application that turns snap-shots into works of art, Kost moves people to embrace the software, not fear it. (Creative Suite, which includes Photoshop, earned Adobe $2 billion in 2008.) And she instructs by example; her book, Window Seat, is a collection of photos taken from airplane windows. A simple concept–and a fine lesson for her students: “I tell them what defines good photography is a point of view. The software can refine it, but never replaces it.” — by Mark Borden
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens