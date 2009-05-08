67. Julieanne Kost

If teaching others to express themselves is a measure of creativity, then Julieanne Kost is off the charts. Part teacher, part marketer, she is Photoshop guru to legions of followers. Whether helping pros with the digital equivalent of darkroom techniques or showing amateurs an application that turns snap-shots into works of art, Kost moves people to embrace the software, not fear it. (Creative Suite, which includes Photoshop, earned Adobe $2 billion in 2008.) And she instructs by example; her book, Window Seat, is a collection of photos taken from airplane windows. A simple concept–and a fine lesson for her students: “I tell them what defines good photography is a point of view. The software can refine it, but never replaces it.” — by Mark Borden