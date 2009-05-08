54. Masamichi Katayama

Tokyo-based Masamichi Katayama, 42, has created everything from furniture and lighting to TV-studio sets, but it’s his shops for clients such as Fred Perry and A Bathing Ape that have cemented his reputation as uncommonly clever. In Uniqlo’s NYC store, he deployed an army of motorized mannequins–a never-tiring band of runway models to beckon passersby. A Katayama store isn’t mere retail; it’s consumertainment. — by Danielle Sacks