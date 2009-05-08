46. Jim Jannard

Jim Jannard is the type of obsessive freak who will pour and break the foundation for a new house a half-dozen times. And when he wants something that doesn’t exist, he creates it. After selling his sunglass company, Oakley, to Luxottica for $2.1 billion in 2007, Jannard focused on building a digital movie camera that produces an image quality indistinguishable from its analog counterpart–at a fraction of the cost. The result: the Red One. Priced at $17,500 (compared with Sony’s $150,000 F23), the camera is being used to shoot some 50 features (Steven Soderbergh and Peter Jackson are early adopters). Next? A camera that shoots in full 3-D. — Mark Borden
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens