46. Jim Jannard

Jim Jannard is the type of obsessive freak who will pour and break the foundation for a new house a half-dozen times. And when he wants something that doesn’t exist, he creates it. After selling his sunglass company, Oakley, to Luxottica for $2.1 billion in 2007, Jannard focused on building a digital movie camera that produces an image quality indistinguishable from its analog counterpart–at a fraction of the cost. The result: the Red One. Priced at $17,500 (compared with Sony’s $150,000 F23), the camera is being used to shoot some 50 features (Steven Soderbergh and Peter Jackson are early adopters). Next? A camera that shoots in full 3-D. — Mark Borden